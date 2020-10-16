Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the September 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,557,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Danone has an average rating of “Hold”.

DANOY stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.65. Danone has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

