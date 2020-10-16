DAO.Casino (BET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $160,297.00

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. DAO.Casino has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DAO.Casino

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

