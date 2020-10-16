Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) Short Interest Up 64.0% in September

Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 564,000 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the September 15th total of 343,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

DQ stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.01. 1,952,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $226.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.79.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 27.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 46,544 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.