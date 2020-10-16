Dash (DASH) Price Reaches $66.10 on Major Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, Dash has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $645.25 million and approximately $353.97 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $66.10 or 0.00582620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Bitfinex, Bitinka and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004839 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00035198 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.07 or 0.02997504 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000605 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,762,041 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, LocalTrade, Tidex, Mercatox, Kuna, TradeOgre, Coinbe, Bit-Z, Coinroom, Liquid, Iquant, Kucoin, Negocie Coins, C-CEX, Coinrail, WazirX, C2CX, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Kraken, Coinsquare, Poloniex, B2BX, Cryptomate, CoinEx, Bitinka, Bittylicious, Crex24, Bithumb, WEX, Upbit, SouthXchange, Bitfinex, ABCC, COSS, Huobi, Instant Bitex, Bitsane, Ovis, Exrates, OKEx, Coindeal, Koineks, Coinsuper, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, Bleutrade, BiteBTC, Braziliex, Exmo, BitFlip, LBank, Coinhub, Sistemkoin, ZB.COM, OpenLedger DEX, Bisq, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, HBUS, BX Thailand, CryptoBridge, ACX, BitBay, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CEX.IO, HitBTC, C-Patex, Bittrex, BTC Trade UA, Bibox, Livecoin, Gate.io, Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Altcoin Trader, Trade By Trade, Graviex and xBTCe. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

