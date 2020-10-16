DaTa eXchange (DTX) Trading Up 41% Over Last Week

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the US dollar. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00039203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $548.19 or 0.04829119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031308 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00045505 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.