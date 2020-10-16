DATx Price Tops $0.0002 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. DATx has a market capitalization of $300,859.50 and $143,313.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DATx has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DATx token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, HADAX, Rfinex and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00266966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00094458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00034996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.74 or 0.01407742 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00150063 BTC.

About DATx

DATx’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co.

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Rfinex and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

