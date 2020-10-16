DECENT (DCT) Market Cap Reaches $232,810.11

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. DECENT has a market cap of $232,810.11 and $817.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DECENT has traded up 47.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004907 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00018120 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001650 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DECENT Coin Trading

