Degenerator One Day Volume Tops $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator token can now be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Degenerator Token Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Degenerator Token Trading

Degenerator can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

