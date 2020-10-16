DeltaChain Price Hits $0.0000 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded down 82.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $55,072.93 and approximately $3.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00092303 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000776 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009046 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00021188 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000235 BTC.

DeltaChain Token Profile

DeltaChain is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech.

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.