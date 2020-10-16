Desjardins Weighs in on Manulife Financial Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Desjardins raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.82.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$18.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$12.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a current ratio of 162.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.22.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$27.49 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 27,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.95, for a total transaction of C$553,592.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,214 shares in the company, valued at C$123,969.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.