Dether Price Reaches $0.0065 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Dether token can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. In the last week, Dether has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dether has a total market capitalization of $555,357.21 and approximately $433.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00039027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.49 or 0.04825794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031299 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00045585 BTC.

About Dether

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dether is dether.io. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.