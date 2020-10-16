Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $96.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

