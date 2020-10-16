Diamondback Energy Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $30.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $96.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 486,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 285.0% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 722,650.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 28,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 28,906 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,485,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

