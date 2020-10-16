Dimecoin (DIME) Price Down 8.2% This Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $2,294.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00028716 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003217 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003177 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000445 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.