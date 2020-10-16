DMarket (DMT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $126,887.00

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, DMarket has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001234 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex and IDEX. DMarket has a market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $126,887.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DMarket alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00266484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00093438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.01413133 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00150376 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, IDEX, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.