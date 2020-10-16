dMY Technology Group (NASDAQ:DMYT) Shares Up 6.8%

dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMYT)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.26. 1,156,760 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 407,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on dMY Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Get dMY Technology Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in dMY Technology Group stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMYT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

dMY Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMYT)

dMY Technology Group, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.