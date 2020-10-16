DNB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $65.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.45. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several research firms have commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

