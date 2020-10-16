DNB Asset Management AS Sells 210,554 Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 210,554 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.31% of Dana worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,784,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,268,000 after purchasing an additional 105,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dana by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,909,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 287,273 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dana by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,949,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dana by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,618,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 579,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Dana by 1.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,480,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25,807 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $119,765.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $88,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NYSE:DAN opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Dana Inc has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 2.65.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. Dana had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

