Dock (DOCK) Market Cap Achieves $6.07 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Dock has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dock has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dock token can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, CoinBene, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dock

Dock’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,080,458 tokens. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official website is dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Gate.io, Kucoin, IDEX, Binance and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

