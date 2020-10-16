Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Hits $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $128.47 million and $122,473.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00004935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00026912 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Doctors Coin Token Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net.

Doctors Coin Token Trading

Doctors Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

