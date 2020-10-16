Dragon Coins Market Cap Reaches $5.06 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Sistemkoin, Liquid and HitBTC. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $245.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00266966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00094458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00034996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.74 or 0.01407742 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00150063 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins’ launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin.

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Liquid and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

