Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.24.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE:ETN opened at $108.63 on Friday. Eaton has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $109.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,336,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 59.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.