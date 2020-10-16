Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on EC shares. Citigroup raised Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at $5,342,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 806.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 17.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,231,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 180,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 89.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 165,869 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 129.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 243,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 137,117 shares during the period. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.80. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

