Edge (DADI) Trading 34.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Edge token can now be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, Gate.io, Ethfinex and KuCoin. During the last seven days, Edge has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. Edge has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $138.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00038867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008834 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.48 or 0.04827201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00031312 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00045687 BTC.

About Edge

Edge is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, FCoin, HitBTC, KuCoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

