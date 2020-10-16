eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to announce ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.31). eHealth reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.34 million. eHealth had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.38.

In other eHealth news, CEO Scott N. Flanders purchased 50,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,577,000.00. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $142,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,133.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,496. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in eHealth by 897.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

eHealth stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,313. eHealth has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $152.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of -0.45.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

