Elastos (ELA) Price Reaches $1.59 on Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $27.37 million and $798,587.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00013988 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, LBank, Bit-Z and BCEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, Kucoin, BCEX, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

