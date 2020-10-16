Elysian Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, Elysian has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Elysian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a total market cap of $64,007.71 and $403,408.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elysian Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a token. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elysian Token Trading

