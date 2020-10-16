Elysium (ELS) Market Capitalization Tops $1,192.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the US dollar. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00416531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010423 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Elysium Coin Profile

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

