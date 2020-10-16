Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Up 57.3% in September

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the September 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on EDN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of EDN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. 47,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,040. The company has a market capitalization of $140.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.97 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

