EncrypGen Trading Down 71.6% Over Last Week (DNA)

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 69.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. EncrypGen has a total market cap of $320,570.56 and $478.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EncrypGen has traded 71.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EncrypGen token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00038789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $543.29 or 0.04791612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031274 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001836 BTC.

EncrypGen Profile

EncrypGen is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,938,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,029,877 tokens. The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EncrypGen is www.encrypgen.com.

