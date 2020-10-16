Endor Protocol Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall, Bittrex, DEx.top and BitForex. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.28 million and approximately $173,211.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00581450 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004207 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00033855 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.01 or 0.03254505 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, CoinBene, Upbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Coinall, BitForex, Coinsuper, Bittrex and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

