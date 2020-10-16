Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Short Interest Update

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the September 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

ENIA traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $6.61. 1,087,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,496. Enel Américas has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enel Américas during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Enel Américas during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Enel Américas by 13.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 391,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 47,267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Enel Américas during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Enel Américas during the second quarter worth about $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENIA. ValuEngine raised Enel Américas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Enel Américas from $10.00 to $9.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.