Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Energy Transfer reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.2% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 72,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 30.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 198,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $6.29 on Friday. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

