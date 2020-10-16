Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of McKesson worth $14,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 100.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK stock opened at $156.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.93. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

