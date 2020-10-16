Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,741 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Fair Isaac worth $13,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 17.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $3,665,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.00.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.99, for a total transaction of $1,226,193.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total transaction of $12,197,674.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,433,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,294 shares of company stock worth $37,014,193. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $437.01 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $452.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $428.90 and its 200 day moving average is $395.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The company had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

