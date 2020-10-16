Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,398 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Clorox worth $14,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 19.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,150,000 after acquiring an additional 259,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Clorox by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,505,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Clorox by 5.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,035,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Clorox by 530.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after acquiring an additional 800,697 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clorox by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.42.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $218.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.54. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.31 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

