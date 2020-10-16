Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,376 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Entegris worth $14,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth about $38,041,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Entegris by 422.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 663,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,714,000 after purchasing an additional 536,598 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,955,000 after purchasing an additional 423,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,338,000 after acquiring an additional 348,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $9,223,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $8,509,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,931,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,463 shares of company stock worth $13,866,417 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Craig Hallum lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $82.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 1.18. Entegris Inc has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $85.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.20.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

