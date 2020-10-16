Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $14,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 364.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 91.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 161,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 346.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 217,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 168,879 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

