Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.95 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,208 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

BSJL stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $24.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80.

