Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $14.65 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $14,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 228,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $54.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.