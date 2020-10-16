Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,888 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $15,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 141,836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42,551 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $53.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $59.09.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

