Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $14,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2,531.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

SITE stock opened at $134.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.04. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $137.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $817.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.74 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $681,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,788,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,961,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,460 over the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

