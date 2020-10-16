Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 194,139 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,139 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.83% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $14,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSTA. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2,105.1% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 332,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 317,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,818,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 678,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after acquiring an additional 226,717 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,594,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 136.5% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 290,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 167,883 shares in the last quarter.

FSTA opened at $39.58 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $40.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22.

