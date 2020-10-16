Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,969 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,551 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $14,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS opened at $45.74 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.20.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LVS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

