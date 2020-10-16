Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,271 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $15,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total transaction of $1,743,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 126,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,529.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,250,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,591,444.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,471,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

NYSE ARE opened at $161.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $177.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.54 and a 200-day moving average of $159.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

