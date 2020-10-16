Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 180,691 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180,691 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.88% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $15,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,039,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,416,000 after acquiring an additional 184,062 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 702,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,386,000 after buying an additional 142,687 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2,508.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 692,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,983,000 after buying an additional 666,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 93,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 219,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 98,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.49. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $43.03.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

