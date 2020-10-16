Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,937 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,937 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $14,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $153.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.85. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $752,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,205 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,330.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,004.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,225 shares of company stock worth $7,888,152. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

