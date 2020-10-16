Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 319,185 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,185 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $14,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XSLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,762,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,456,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,310,000 after acquiring an additional 308,389 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,899.5% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 297,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 287,104 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,057,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,037,000 after acquiring an additional 199,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,526,000.

Shares of XSLV opened at $35.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

