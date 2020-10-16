Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,426 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of EPAM Systems worth $14,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 92.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,718.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 58.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total value of $1,105,800.96. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total transaction of $162,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,245.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock worth $4,315,494 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. VTB Capital cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $349.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $355.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.73.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

