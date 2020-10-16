EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $63.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 261,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,670. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.00. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 62,020,810 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,227,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,623 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,980,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,595,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $891,395,000 after purchasing an additional 326,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,422,919 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $274,725,000 after purchasing an additional 877,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

